The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in a recent order pronounced the promoter entities of Sahara Life Insurance not ‘fit and proper’.

Subsequently, IRDAI also ordered transfer of the shareholding of Sahara Life Insurance’s promoter entities to any other “fit and proper” promoters within a period of 6 months.

Sahara India Financial Corporation (SIFCL) holds 50 percent, while Sahara Care (SCL) holds 40 percent, Sahara India Commercial Corporation (SICCL) holds 4.37 percent and Sahara Infrastructure and Housing (SIHL) holds 3.82 percent stake in Sahara Life Insurance.

IRDAI’s order further stated that Sahara Life Insurance will have to submit a proper board approved ‘business plan’ to the regulator within 3 months. Also, the life insurer will have to reconcile all the remaining unreconciled bank accounts as on March 31, 2020, within a period of 2 months.

As an advisory, Sahara India Life Insurance has been asked to strengthen its internal control systems and conduct its business in accordance with sound corporate governance practices on a continuing basis.

The order on sale of Sahara Life Insurance was certainly not an outcome of any knee-jerk reaction but was a culmination of observations made by the insurance regulator and fairly long legal battle which followed thereafter.

In March 2016, on observation of Sahara Life Insurance’s annual report, the insurance regulator found that certain aspects to be prejudicial to the interests of the policy holders. IRDAI found that the Chairman, Board of Directors and Investment Committee, had not attended any of the meetings of the Board or Investment Committee during four years ending March, 2015. On these findings, IRDAI advised the life insurer to not continue with Subrata Roy as Chairman of the Board and Investment Committee.

According to the IRDAI, the fact that the insurer’s operations had been carried on in the absence of their Chairman for the previous four years, raised serious concerns on effective oversight of the board on the activities of the insurer, including its investment decisions.

A continuous decline in the business at Sahara Life Insurance was observed by the IRDAI. Also, what came out of the regulator’s observation were transactions worth Rs 78.14 crore showing a transfer of funds to a group entity, despite specific prohibitive directions.

Despite various notices being issued to Sahara, the Group failed to respond and therefore a Show Cause Notice (SCN) was issued by IRDAI.

Against this background, the IRDAI ordered an inspection of Sahara Life Insurance on March 14, 2017. Based on the preliminary findings of the inspection report and an opportunity of personal hearing, the IRDAI appointed an Administrator to manage the affairs of Sahara Life Insurance.

Another report submitted by the appointed Administrator at Sahara Life Insurance also corroborated the findings of the Investigating Authority. The Administrator’s report called the promoters of Sahara Life Insurance not ‘fit and proper’ and indicated that there was ‘total failure of the governance system and the interests of the policyholders are at stake’.

On the basis of the above, the IRDAI further concluded that continuation of Sahara Life Insurance to transact life insurance business is not in the interests of the policy holders and hence it decided to transfer the life insurance portfolio of Sahara Life Insurance to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. But the matter was far from over.

On July 31, 2017, Sahara Life Insurance moved Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) challenging IRDAI’s order. After hearing all parties, SAT upheld IRDAI’s order to appoint the Administrator but quashed the order on transfer of the life insurance portfolio to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. IRDAI was asked by the tribunal to seek a representation/response from the Appellant (Sahara Life Insurance) on the Administrator’s report in question as well as providing opportunity of being heard to the Appellant in consonance with the principles of natural justice.

As per the directions from SAT, further clarifications were sought by the IRDAI from Sahara Life Insurance and these clarifications were not satisfactory as per the regulator. Also, personal hearing was given to some Key Managerial Personnel of Sahara Life Insurance.

After taking into account the submissions made by Sahara Life Insurance, the regulator observed that the two of the group companies (SIFCL and SICCL) can’t infuse capital into the insurer owing to the pending liquidation proceedings and in case of SCL, the entity has accumulated losses to the tune of 25 percent of its paid up capital.

As far as SIHL is concerned, the revenue is meagre with a large loss leading to serious doubts about its ability to infuse capital in Sahara Life Insurance. IRDAI also observed certain large scale non-compliances with RBI directions/guidelines. In that context, IRDAI concluded that none of the four companies that are promoters of Sahara Life Insurance satisfy the “fit and proper” criteria.

According to the IRDAI, Sahara Life Insurance failed to provide the details of bank accounts, which were reconciled as of March, 2017 and December, 2017. The list of allegations from IRDAI was lengthy, covering aspects around persistency issues to governance problems. After getting a clarification on all the allegations, the IRDAI finally passed an order, which it believes will lead to an effective resolution of Sahara Life Insurance. According to the sources, Sahara Life Insurance will get a period of 6 months to find a new buyer and in a situation where its unable to do so, the IRDAI will initiate the sale process through invitation of bids.