WhatsApp Pay, which is currently available to 20 million users in India for UPI payments, announced on December 16 that it has partnered with four banks namely State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank for its payments services.

Head of WhatsApp India, Abhijit Bose said, "UPI is a transformative service and we jointly have the opportunity to bring the benefits of our digital economy and financial inclusion to a large number of users who have not had full access to them before."

WhatsApp Pay was launched in India after National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) approved the payments service in in November this year. NPCI allowed WhatsApp to 'Go Live' on UPI in the multi-bank model on November 5 in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million WhatsApp has 400 million users in the country.

According to NPCI data, a month following its launch, WhatsApp's payment service only saw 3,10,000 unified payments interface (UPI) transactions worth Rs 13.87 crore in November. To draw parallels, Google Pay recorded 96 crore UPI transactions, while PhonePe saw 86.8 crore transactions last month.

However, the numbers could change given its new partner State Bank of India (SBI) that serves over 45 crore customers, with over 12 crore UPI users. For SBI to offer UPI services via WhatsApp Payments would mean bringing the convenience of instant mobile based payments to its user base. According to RedSeer Consulting, these collaborations between the country's apex banking organisations and WhatsApp Payments, enabled by UPI, aim to accelerate the adoption of the digital ecosystem to the unbanked.

Bijith Bhaskar, Head - Digital Channels and Partnership at ICICI Bank said, "Over two million users have adopted banking services on WhatsApp in this short span. Now with WhatsApp Payments, there is a unique opportunity to scale essential financial services to people all over the country with ease."

"We believe this is yet another important step toward achieving financial inclusion and making affordable financial services available to Indians. To achieve the goal of Digital India, a thriving ecosystem is needed, where different entities come together and work together, keeping the customers at the centre," said Parag Rao, Country Head of Payments Business, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking and Marketing at HDFC Bank.