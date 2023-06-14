What's gone right at Bank of Baroda

Sanjeev Chadha, speaking to CNBC-TV18, highlighted two significant occurrences at BoB that contributed to its success. Firstly, the merger of Vijaya and Dena into BoB, alongside the impact of the Covid pandemic, were deemed as extraordinary events. Such unique circumstances often present opportunities for organisations to embrace change. In his view, the induction of PS Jayakumar as the first private banker to head a PSU may have been a great catalyst.

Bank of Baroda has been the crucible of two major experiments in management by the Indian government. From 2015-2020, it had a laterally recruited private sector professional, P S Jayakumar, as its Managing Director and from 2020 to 2023, it had a former State Bank of India (SBI) banker, Sanjeev Chadha as its MD. The experiments appear to have succeeded.

The stock’s behaviour indicates things have been looking up for BoB: It has entered the buy list of even foreign brokerages like Morgan Stanley CLSA and Citi, not to speak of storied domestic brokerages like Kotak Securities and Motilal Oswal . Even until a year ago, at least the foreign brokerages used to pick only private sector bank stock and maybe SBI.

The sharp rise in the BoB stock is noteworthy. Comparing for past 10 years ie – before the Jayakumar-Chadha period and after, here’s how the stock performance stacks up.

(Comparing share prices from exactly 10 years ago)

SBI Up 190% BoB Up 70% Canara Down 19% Union Bank Down 65% PNB Down 65%

If one only took a 3-year time frame, here’s how the performance looks.

SBI Up 214% BoB Up 298% Canara Up 281% Union Bank Up 140% PNB Up 50%

Yes, all stocks have done well since June 2020 when they were struggling under the feared impact of Covid, but again BoB stands out:

WHAT WENT RIGHT AT BOB

So what went right at BoB? Sanjeev Chadha told CNBC-TV18 that two events – the merger of Vijaya and Dena into BoB and Covid were two unusual events, and one-off events often allow organisations to change and accept change. In his view, the induction of PS Jayakumar as the first private banker to head a PSU may have been a great catalyst.

“Jayakumar brought more lateral talent in his time,” he said adding that “a fresh pair of eyes, fresh insights helped reset processes.”

As per Chadha, BoB ensured four themes since the Jayakumar induction which may explain the turnaround.

1. Lateral hires: As just explained, Jayakumar himself was a lateral hire and he could sense gaps and spot outside talent. Akhil Handa, one of his hires now leads the digital initiative as the CTO. Chadha said he himself persisted with this practice. A lateral hire at the top like a CFO usually brings with him more teammates and a new culture can be cultivated, he said.

But didn’t the older veterans object to a younger, higher-priced outsider? “No, said Chadha. “As the changes yielded to a more competitive culture, seniors themselves asked me to hire where they sensed a gap in skills”, he said.

2. Technology: Every bank and every entity has been swept off by technological changes. BoB streamlined it by creating BobWorld and now the number of people who access the bank through the app are 5x the number to come to the branch., Chadha said.

3. Performance culture: Again a change initiated by Jayakumar and continued by Chadha, said Joydeep Roy, the bank’s ED, who has been witness to all changes over three decades. Among the most important performance change was the emphasis on “collections” he said. In earlier decades the emphasis was on growing the balance sheet. But in the past 8 years the bank has given the collection team much more resources.

“We brought in a private sector banker to mould this team and the mentality changed,” explained Chadha.

4. Governance:This is the first and the last requirement in a trust-based service like banking. He said the bank hired the old Tata hand Mukund Rajan to draw up a code of ethics and things have changed perceptibly.

When asked why is SBI much better than the other PSUs, Chadha said SBI has a deep talent pool and excellent set processes. So often the person doesn’t matter. The systems run on their own. SBI also goes out and recruits every year, so a young crop is always getting trained and is ready to take over from the old guard. But SBI always gets insiders at the top, said Chadha.

That need not be the only way to do things. Banks are faced with altogether new areas like technology or AI and rather than develop these skills in-house it may be better to look at hiring from outside, he explained.

So what are the key takeaways for other PSU banks from the BoB transformation:

1. Belief in themselves would rank high, said Chadha. Pride in one’s organisation and profession is of utmost importance.

2. There is no contradiction between a PSU bank’s social role and commercial needs. BoB has 17 percent of the Jandhan segment, he pointed out and it has not stopped the bank from improving margins.

3. Attract and retain fresh talent. Go for lateral hires without any hang-ups, he said.

Here's some data that will do Chadha proud:

BOB DURING SANJEEV CHADHA TENURE

FY20 FY23 Deposits (rs trln) 9.46 12.03 Advances (Rs trln) 6.9 9.69 CASA (%) 39.07 42.25 Net Int Margin (%) 2.73 3.31 Net profit (Rs cr) 546 14,110 GNPA (%) 9.4 3.79 Net NPA (%) 3.13 0.89 Slippage ratio (%) 1.94 1.02 Credit cost (%) 1.82 0.4 Cost-to-income (%) 47.86 46.15 Capital Adequacy(%) 13.3 16.24 Branches 9482 8546

Yes, for sure the years 2020-2023 saw an upswing in the entire banking sector. The RBI’s asset quality review had helped in a major cleanup of banks and by 2020, corporate India had also deleveraged from the beleaguered days of 2013-2018.