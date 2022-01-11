What you need to know before offering insurance with core business?

Whether you’re a bank, an e-commerce platform, a travel aggregator, a ride-hailing service, or just about any business, if you have made up your mind about offering insurance to your customers on your platform, you may be asking yourself many questions about how to move forward.

For instance, you may wonder which product to offer, which and how many insurance companies to consider signing up with, how many people you would need to hire to build your technologies and ensure seamless integration and distribution, and what changes you would need in your own technology stack to create the most ideal purchase flow for your customers.

Sounds daunting? You’re not alone. Distributing insurance has never been an easy task. There are more than 70 insurers in the country and they have hundreds of products. Therefore, you are made to choose from thousands of product combinations, only a few of which might actually fit in perfectly into your current user segment and your core business. Thinking about product relevance while also trying to maximize potential sales can be a dizzying prospect. Besides, the insurance market in India is highly regulated, leading to multiple checks and balances needed while distributing insurance.

Additionally, not every company will have pockets deep enough to pour money into hiring the right teams, building technology, setting up complex processes, and procuring relevant licenses for insurance distribution, all for something that might not be their core business. Such forays into adding a promising revenue channel and experimenting until you find the right product-market-fit ought to be easier.

Fortunately, there are increasing number of insurtechs in the country that are simplifying the process of distributing insurance for all types of businesses.

For instance, a few insurtech startups are offering plug-and-play solutions that make it seamless for almost every enterprise to provide insurance along with their core business offering. Some of these companies have built a strong and extensive network of integrations with insurers. They provide insurance products via open APIs or plug-and-play technology modules to simply ‘plug’ relevant insurance offerings on various digital platforms. Their SaaS front-ends are flexible and modular enough to fit into almost every sales channel, including Phygital (hybrid physical & digital).

Such API-first infrastructure enables faster go-to-market for enterprises that choose to work with insurtechs to offer embedded insurance products. In comparison, liaising with individual insurers and solving the technology stacks complexities and interactive buyer flows can be a highly time and cost-intensive process.

If you are confused about the way forward, here are some questions that can help you decide whether to work with an insurtech or directly collaborate with individual insurers:

1. Do you offer solutions from only one insurance company, or would you like to offer a choice between various providers?

2. Do you have the capability to choose the right insurer, who can meet your stated requirements?

3. Do you want to provide only standard products or work towards a contextual product offering?

4. Do you want to offer same purchase journey for all, for you want to offer multiple options based on the customer profile?

5. How can you speed up your go-to-market time?

6. What gets you the best end price for your customers?

7. How much of your existing technology stack do you want to change to incorporate insurance?

Overall, flexible plug-and-play insurance modules allow enterprises to offer their customers insurance products within a week, owing to direct integrations with insurers. On the other hand, it could take 3 to 6 months to collaborate with individual insurers, build a compliant technology platform. All of this results in addition to significant investments and utilization of team bandwidths for non-core.

The insurance-in-a-box model is thus most optimum to cater to the insurance distribution initiative.

The author, Suvendu Prusty, is Co-founder and Director at Riskcovry. The views expressed are personal