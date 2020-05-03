What went wrong at The CKP Co-operative Bank before it went under

The Reserve Bank of India on Saturday suspended operations of The CKP Co-operative Bank and cancelled its license on account of its “adverse and unsustainable” financial position.

"The financial position of the bank is highly adverse and unsustainable. There is no concrete revival plan or proposal for merger with another bank. Credible commitment towards revival from the management is not visible," the RBI said in its statement announcing the cancellation of the bank’s licence.

The Matunga, Mumbai-based bank had a loan book of Rs 158 crore and deposits of Rs 486 crore. It had a negative net worth of Rs 239 crore, according to the latest figures available.

“The bank has about 97 percent NPAs. We tried our best. What has happened is unfortunate,” Moreshwar Dhaimodkar, the general manager of the bank, told Moneycontrol.

Depositors at the bank can withdraw a maximum of Rs 5 lakh.

The CKP Co-operative Bank is just the latest cooperative bank in the country to face turmoil. Last year, the RBI imposed operational restrictions on the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank and eventually superseded its management after financial irregularities emerged at the Mumbai-based bank.

What went wrong?

The CKP Co-operative Bank had somewhat similar failings to the PMC Bank. While the latter had an unsustainable exposure to HDIL, about 10 real estate developers accounted for the majority of The CKP Co-operative Bank’s loan book. The bank primarily catered to small and medium-sized real estate developers.

The failure of the real estate firms to pay back their loans saw the bank accrue a staggering 97 percent in non-performing assets. Its failure to come up with a revival plan forced the RBI to pull the trigger.

However, the problems at the bank are nothing new. The central bank had prohibited it from taking deposits and issuing new loans in 2014.

Know your bank

On its website, under a section titled, “Know Your Bank”, The CKP Co-operative Bank says: “The Bank has attained an important status in the co-operative banking sector, by crossing various milestones of quality and standards and by setting new standards of its own.”