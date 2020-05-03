Finance
What went wrong at The CKP Co-operative Bank before it went under
The Matunga, Mumbai-based bank had a loan book of Rs 158 crore and deposits of Rs 486 crore. It had a negative net worth of Rs 239 crore, according to the latest figures available.
The CKP Co-operative Bank had somewhat similar failings to the PMC Bank.
On its website, under a section titled, “Know Your Bank”, The CKP Co-operative Bank says: “The Bank has attained an important status in the co-operative banking sector, by crossing various milestones of quality and standards and by setting new standards of its own.”