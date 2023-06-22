What RBI needs to go from a pause to rate cut, RBI MPC members weigh in

The minutes of the last Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting has poured cold water on any rate cut hopes. All three RBI members and two external members in the committee have sounded caution on inflation and want it to move towards 4 percent.

The minutes of the last Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy meeting have poured cold water on any rate cut hopes. All three RBI members and two external members of the committee have sounded cautious about inflation and want it to move towards 4 percent. Only Ashima Goyal, a Member of the Monetary Policy Committee and Professor at IGIDR has said the panel should not allow real rates to go too high.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Goyal said, we have some demand weaknesses and so the real rates should not be too high. Jayanth Varma and Shashanka Bhide, members of the Monetary Policy Committee believe that inflation must move to 4 percent for any rate cut.

Below are excerpts of the discussion.

Q: You are making a case for a cut. You would like it as soon as the next policy primarily because of the real rate?

Goyal: I am not saying that I want a cut in rates by the next policy. I am just saying that we have to be careful that we don't let the real rate rise. So it depends on the data coming in and what that data says for our inflation projections. Also, we need to be sure that inflation is moving toward the target in a sustainable manner. Our repo rate has to be calibrated to the expected inflation rate. So if inflation is reaching 4 percent then the real rate of 2.5 percent is too high.

Q: RBIs own forecast is that the second half of inflation is going to be above 5 percent. If take 5.2 percent as the inflation then at 6.5 percent we are at only 130 basis points. Does that sound too high or is that okay?

Goyal: That is okay, a range around 1 percent is alright. We have some demand weaknesses, so we don’t want the real rate to be too high. So around 1 percent and with some margin around it is sufficient to ensure that we don’t have to overheat.

Q: Dr Varma, what exactly did you mean by saying that we should not sound too self-congratulatory about inflation? You are objecting to a specific statement in the policy or is it that you fear that we have not yet sustainably conquered inflation?

Varma: That statement seems to be saying that this is all because our monetary policy was very good, and the supply-side measures were good. I think there is a lot of month-to-month volatility. Not everything is due to what MPC does. So one should be a little more balanced about these things.

Inflation will go down or go up, what is important is the longer-term trajectory. Only when it comes down on a sustained basis, close to 4 percent, you should call it a grand success. So it is not really a question of worry about inflation, but to me, it appears to be a premature declaration of victory and premature self-congratulations.

Q: Would you also say that MPC should start taking actions of cutting only when you sustainably see four point something on the CPI?

Varma: I have been saying repeatedly that monetary policy cannot be done by looking at the rear-view mirror. What is important is, what are the projections three to four quarters down the line? So, it's not that we should see a print of 4 percent or close to 4 percent, what should be clear is that the projections three to four quarters ahead are showing a number that is close to the middle of the target, that is what is important.

Q: Come close to the middle of the target- would 5 percent suffice for you or do you think the MPC should be targeting 4 percent and below?

Varma: The target is 4 percent and there's a tolerance band around that. So, one should be seeing projections that are in the vicinity of 4 percent.

Q: So projections in the vicinity of 4 percent alone will satisfy you to cut rates? Did I get you right Dr. Varma?

Varma: That's right.

Q: Dr. Bhide, a similar question to you. You have more or less stated the ecosystem as it exists at this point in time. But when would you think the MPC can take the step towards receding from current rates? Would you also want to see a 4 percent forecast?

Bhide: Yes, I think a forecast which shows a steady decline in the inflation rate to 4 percent or close to 4 percent is what I think is necessary. But there's always this balance, I think, in terms of how far away is the forecast horizon, so what certainly we would like to see is the forecast over the next 2-3 quarters or so. So a sustained direction of this inflation rate is what I think we should see.

Q: Why I am specifically asking you about the forecast is, if you look at the last monetary policy report (MPR), that is forecasting 4.5 percent average inflation for FY25. We will get another MPR in September, if it were to forecast, say 4.5 percent in the first two quarters or the first half of FY25, will that suffice? Or would you want to see readings of 4 percent before you believe that forecast?

Bhide: I don't think it is the readings of 4 percent in any particular quarter. So it has to be projections and I think the projections made in the MPC meetings would be important. It's not just hitting 4 percent, but I think it's also sort of reasonable understanding that it is a sustained level of the inflation rate.

Q: A similar question to you Ashima. Until now, we have forecast only till January, February, and March of 2024. We don't have projections, but we have the monetary policy review broadly saying that it is expecting 4.5 percent in FY25. If that's the forecast for Q1 of next year, will that suffice for you and for the MPC to start moving rates lower?

Goyal: Yes, I think 2.5 percent one year ahead is too high given the softness that we see in demand. Also, I think the next few months are critical because of the monsoon, that is why we need to pause. Also the story about core inflation- for the last two years it's been high. And the perception has got around that core is sticky. But when you look at India as macro-economists, we don't have any second-round pressures on inflation because we don't have excess demand and we don't have high wages, which is what happened in 2011. We know that in 2015 when oil prices fell steeply and rates were not cut commensurately real rates stretched 4 percent and growth slowed. So we don’t want to be in that position. I disagree with Dr. Varma because I think we should flag what we have learned, and what has gone well and use that to build our future action.

Q: My point is that the forecast is likely to show 4.5 percent when we come to the September monetary policy report. And we will even get one forecast for Q1FY25. If that's 4. something according to you, that should be sufficient comfort to go ahead and cut?

Goyal: Yes, I think so. I think the 2.5 percent real rate will be too high. But I think the next few months are also important- what happens to core inflation, whether it is sustainably coming down.

Q: Dr. Varma just wanted to get that point also out of the way, I asked your other colleagues in the MPC that if the forecast goes to 4 percent and 4. something, will that suffice for you to turn the ship on monetary policy?

Varma: There are lots of issues here. I think Ashima also raised an important issue that as an MPC we have to always think about the policy rate and the real rate. So we can slacken or is the real policy rate only when inflation comes close to the target? But nominal rates are a very different story, you don't want to actually be raising the real repo rates. There could be a point where the repo rate remains at 6.5 percent but keeping the policy rate at 6.5 percent will actually tighten the real policy rate because the inflation index is coming down. When the real policy rate rises by 1-1.5 percent, then it starts getting into the danger zone.

Q: Dr. Varma, let us assume that in the October policy, we will have a monetary policy report, which might forecast a 4.5 percent inflation for April, May, and June of 2024, then the difference 6.5 percent repo rate and 4.5 percent inflation will mean a forward-looking real rate of 200 basis points. So would you argue for a cut as early as October?

Varma: What I mentioned in my statement is very clear that a real policy rate above 1.5 percent enters the danger zone and we have to be very careful about that. We have to look at the balance of risks to growth and inflation. But we can't be thinking in terms of nominal rates at all, we have to think in terms of real rates. And real rates have to be looked at in terms of projected inflation.

Q: Dr. Bhide, how should we think about El Nino? If there were to be a subpar monsoon, maybe 90 percent and not 96 percent as the IMD has forecast, how should we think about it? Should we be worried that inflation would rise? Or growth would be impacted?

Bhide: I think that El Nino leading to a deficiency in rainfall or distribution of rainfall obviously would have an impact on prices. And that is something that we should be concerned about, because a lot of the impact on inflation now, the fact that the inflation rate has come down is because of the food inflation. So, El Nino certainly is a concern.

Q: I just want to know whether the interest rate would be the instrument that we could be using. For instance, the inflation number for the second quarter is expected to be 5.2 percent- that is for July, August, and September. Let us assume it comes in at 5.3 or 5.4 percent, would that be a matter of alarm for you? Or would you say that this is a supply-side factor and we shouldn't use its rates?

Bhide: Certainly it would be a supply-side factor. But I guess the issue is, how temporary a phenomenon that is. So in that sense, I think it's a concern because there will be some spillover effects as well of the food inflation. So it would concern us.

Q: Dr. Varma you were worried about growth in previous policies. You have said that the rate at which the RBI is going on with the rate hikes we could be endangering growth. Hasn't growth surprised hugely to the upside? Growth as a reason for cuts doesn't seem to exist now you would say?

Varma: I think the fragilities of growth remain. Growth is being held up by public investment and pent-up demand. So a lot of that is holding up growth, but the worry about growth remains to the same extent. One of the concerns to us is growth expectation a couple of quarters or three quarters ahead and so on. One month’s print does not change things to that extent. The global environment continues to be a matter of great concern, external demand is muted and we are seeing that hurt more and more sectors of the economy. Even the sectors which seemed to be immune to global factors like the services sector is also feeling the pinch. So I think the fragility of growth is still there. So I don’t think my view on that has changed a lot.

Q: We have done much better than what RBI or the MSO forecast had forecast at 5.1 percent growth. So doesn't that take away the argument that we need to cut for growth's sake? It's certainly surprising on the upside.

Goyal: I think that this underlines that lesson I wanted us to learn. I have been saying since the last two, or three policies that 50 bps is too much. After two months, it was reduced to 25 and then after two months, there was a pause. So we didn't really see that 1.5 percent. If we had continued at the same rate, we might have seen very different growth outcomes. So that is why I say that smoothing and keeping real rates within a range that doesn't hurt growth, and yet inflation is important. In the past in emerging markets, we have just taken external shocks and said we can't do anything inflows are too large, but this time we have seen- even our reserves have recovered, the exchange rate is doing well- people were predicting it to reach 85 and beyond. So we have the economic diversity and the wherewithal to smooth external shocks and suit our domestic cycle and sustain growth.

Q: They say that policy takes about two,or three quarters to start having an impact, and the MPC started pausing only from April. So, this growth has come at a surprise of 100 basis points higher than expected well, before the pause came, in spite of the hike in rates. So does it give the picture that growth is more resilient than anyone gave it credit? Do you think that growth as a reason to cut rates doesn't exist at this point in time?

Varma: I think the monetary policy is guided by projected inflation and projected growth and what is the real rate. What was happening is, as inflation comes down the same nominal repo rate translates into higher and higher real rates. The inflation is coming closer to target, the real rate is rising and the question is what is happening to growth? So, it's a balance between these three things. I think we have been pretty clear that when inflation is well above target, that obviously becomes a priority. So that clarity is definitely there. So I think the key drivers would be, what is happening to projected inflation, and what's happening to the real repo rate. We don’t want the real repo rates to rise to a level that chokes up the incipient growth that is there.

Q: What's your sense of growth this year? 6.5 percent is still an outlier number. There are only one or two economists who believe growth would be that good. Do you think we will get to 6.5 percent? Or is it under threat?

Bhide: There are concerns about the growth trajectory as well. One of the concerns is that the manufacturing sector for example, I think, even with this high growth number, except in Q4 probably, we have not had a good year for the manufacturing sector. So that is a concern. A second concern is obviously on the investment front. In 2022-2023, I think the numbers look good because of public investment. The private investment is not that high. So in this sense, I think it is a fragile sort of scenario for growth.

Q: Do you think we should do away with stance altogether? There doesn't seem to be any agreement.

Varma: I have been of the view that if the stance is there, it should be clear. By clear I do not mean that it is clear to people inside the RBI, it doesn't mean that it is clear to a bunch of bank chief economists whose job is to try and parse what the RBI is saying. When I say that the stance should be clear, it should be clear to ordinary people, to the layperson the stance should be clear. If you are not doing that, then I think we should drop the stance. A stance that only professional forecasters understand, the only people inside the system understand, is not the stance that a democratic regime should accept from its reserve bank. The stance should be clear to people outside the inner circle.