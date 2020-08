The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it has decided to introduce a mechanism of 'Positive Pay' for all cheques of value Rs 50,000 and above. This will cover approximately 20 percent and 80 percent of total cheques by volume and value, respectively.

"This will enhance safety of cheque payments", RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Operational guidelines in this regard will be issued separately, Das added.

Positive pay is a fraud-prevention system offered by most commercial banks to companies to protect them against forged, altered, and counterfeit checks.

Meanwhile, the RBI decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent while maintaining the accommodative stance.