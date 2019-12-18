Finance
WeWork arranges $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs
Updated : December 18, 2019 06:10 AM IST
The credit line is part of SoftBank Group Corp's $9.5 billion bailout that was announced in October.
WeWork was on the brink of running out of cash after its plans to go public were abruptly withdrawn a month earlier.
