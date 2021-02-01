'We have spent, spent and spent': FM underlines Budget 2021's focus on capex, priority sectors

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the Narendra Modi government had "spent, spent and spent" without worrying too much about fiscal deficit.

The FM, while presenting today's Budget, said the government will incur a spending of Rs 34.5 lakh crore even as it expects to earn only Rs 16 lakh crore, leading to a yawning fiscal gap of Rs 18.5 lakh crore, or about 9.5 percent of India's GDP.

The deficit was widened after the COVID-19 pandemic waylaid into the exchequer's tax revenues while requiring the government to ramp up spending, first to combat the pandemic and then to counter the economic sluggishness brought upon the lockdown.

In February last year, before the effects of the coronavirus spread were anticipated, the FM had said the government hoped to spend Rs 30.5 lakh crore and earn Rs 22.5 lakh crore.

Economists usually advise governments to deploy "counter-cyclical measures" or spend their way out of an economic crisis. As long as the country is able to bounce back and grow faster than its interest cost, the proportion of its debt to GDP will become smaller.

"Our fiscal deficit which started at 3.5 percent during February 2020 has increased to 9.5 percent of GDP, so we have spent, we have spent and we have spent," Sitharaman said at a press conference following her Budget speech.

The speech, prioritised spending on infrastructure and healthcare among other high-priority areas, sent shares flying with the Sensex closing over 2,300 points, or 5 percent, higher.

"This budget comes at a time when all of us decided to give impetus to the economy and that impetus, we thought, would be qualitatively spent & give necessary demand push if we choose to spend big on infrastructure," Sitharaman said.

"If there are two important features of this Budget, it is that we chose to spend big on infrastructure which spans across roads, power generation, bridges, ports & so on," minister added.

"As a second feature, I tend to the need of the healthcare sector and even there, capacities for better health management had to be brought in in light of what we had gone through last year," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also pointed out that a key focus in the government's expanded spending programme was capital expenditure, which is a form of investment, as opposed to revenue expenditure, which are routine spends like salaries and subsidies.