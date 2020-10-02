  • SENSEX
Warburg Pincus to invest Rs 700 cr in low-cost housing finance firm Home First

Updated : October 02, 2020 12:54 PM IST

The global private equity major added that the investment will be a combination of primary fundraising and secondary sales by existing shareholders True North and Bessemer Venture Partners.
Ambit Capital was the lead advisor on the transaction, while Axis Capital was the co-advisor. 
