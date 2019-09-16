Business

Warburg Pincus may buy Andhra Bank’s 20.5% stake in IndiaFirst, says report

Updated : September 16, 2019 10:03 AM IST

Warburg is likely to buy 20.5 percent stake from the Andhra Bank in addition to the existing 26 percent it owns.

The deal, if it gets finalizes, will help the Andhra Bank to earn up to Rs 700 crore.