Warburg Pincus may buy Andhra Bank’s 20.5% stake in IndiaFirst, says report
Updated : September 16, 2019 10:03 AM IST
Warburg is likely to buy 20.5 percent stake from the Andhra Bank in addition to the existing 26 percent it owns.
The deal, if it gets finalizes, will help the Andhra Bank to earn up to Rs 700 crore.
State-run lenders Bank of Baroda owns 44 percent and Andhra Bank 30 percent in the life insurer.
