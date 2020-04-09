  • SENSEX
Wadhawan family members of DHFL group under institutional quarantine for violating coronavirus lockdown, says report

Updated : April 09, 2020 09:25 PM IST

The process to file a complaint has been initiated at the local police station. The report didn’t identify the Wadhawan family members.
Interestingly, DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who are facing money laundering charges in the Yes Bank case, refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month, citing health risk arising from coronavirus.
