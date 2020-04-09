Wadhawan family members of DHFL group under institutional quarantine for violating coronavirus lockdown, says report

Members of Wadhawan family, the promoters of the debt-stricken Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) group, have been placed under institutional quarantine by local police in Mahabaleshwar after they violated coronavirus lockdown to visit the town, ANI reported.

Further, the process to file a complaint has been initiated at the local police station, the ANI report added. The report didn’t identify the Wadhawan family members.

India is currently under a near-complete 21-day lockdown in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic. All services deemed non-essential have been ordered shut until April 14.

Interestingly, DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who are facing money laundering charges in the Yes Bank case, refused to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month, citing health risk arising from coronavirus.

The ED has been investigating transactions worth Rs 3,700 crore between DHFL and Yes Bank.