Vivriti Capital's Rs 500 crore NCD issue to open tomorrow: Tenor, coupon rates and more

The NCD issue includes a base element of Rs 250 crore with a green shoe option of another Rs 250 crore, cumulatively the NBFC looking to raise Rs 500 crore.

The Rs 500 crore Non-convertible Debentures (NCD) issue from Vivriti Capital will open for subscription on Friday, August 18. The NCD issue includes a base element of Rs 250 crore with a green shoe option of another Rs 250 crore, cumulatively the NBFC looking to raise Rs 500 crore. The issue will close on August 31, 2023, with an option for an early closure.

The company informed that each application will be for a minimum of 10 NCDs across all series collectively and multiples of 1 NCD thereafter (for all series of NCDs taken individually or collectively) which means that the minimum application size for each application for NCDs would be Rs 10,000 across all series collectively and in multiples of Rs 1,000 thereafter.

Investors will be able to derive an effective yield from 9.98 percent to 10.49 percent across Series I to Series V with different tenure of interest payment and coupon rates.

Vivriti Capital is registered with the RBI as a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC.

The public issue comprises Series I to Series V with different tenure of interest payment and coupon rates. Series I has a tenor of 18 months and coupon rate of 9.57 percent per annum (payable monthly) and an effective yield of 9.98 percent per annum. Series II has a tenor of 18 months and coupon rate of 10 percent per annum (payable annually) and an effective yield of 10.06 percent per annum.

Series III has a tenor of 24 months and coupon rate of 9.65 percent per annum (paid on a quarterly basis) with an effective yield of 9.98 percent per annum. Series IV has a tenor of 24 months and coupon rate of 10.03 percent per annum (payable monthly) and an effective yield of 10.49 percent per annum. Series V has a tenor of 24 months and coupon rate of 10.50 percent per annum (payable annually) and an effective yield of 10.48 percent per annum.

SERIES TENOR COUPON RATE EFFECTIVE YIELD/ANNUM PAYABLE Series I 18 Months 9.57% 9.98% Monthly Series II 18 Months 10% 10.06% Annually Series III 24 Months 9.65% 9.98% Quarterly Series IV 24 Months 10.03% 10.49% Monthly Series V 24 Months 10.5% 10.48% Annually

Vivriti Capital to utilize at least 75 percent of the total amount or Rs 375 crore towards onward lending, financing and for repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the Company and maximum up to 25 percent of the total amount or Rs 125 crore towards general purpose expenses.

Vivriti Capital is registered with the RBI as a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC. The company is backed by marquee institutional investors such as the Creation Investments, Lightrock and TVS Capital. Vivriti offer lending products to mid-corporates. Such products include term loans, working capital demand loans, co-lending with financial partners, securitisation of receivables, direct assignment of receivables, supply chain finance and subscription to bonds and commercial paper.

As of March 31, 2023, Vivriti Capital had total outstanding loan assets of Rs 4,509 crore and investments in bonds, securitisations and commercial paper of Rs 1,327 crore.