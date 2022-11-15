Homefinance news

Vivek Joshi nominated as director on RBI's central board

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, November 15, said the central government has nominated Vivek Joshi, who's currently serving as Secretary, Department of Financial Services, as a director on the central board of Reserve Bank of India.

His nomination is effective from November 15, 2022, and until further orders, the central bank said in a statement.


Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was the registrar general and census commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Also Read: Global crypto meltdown: India dodges bullet thanks to cautious govt, RBI

The RBI's affairs are governed by the central board of directors. The board is appointed by the government. There are five official directors — the RBI governor, and not more than four deputy governors.

Besides, the government nominates 16 non-official directors to the board. Ten are nominated from different fields, two are government officials, and one director each from the four local boards. These non-official directors are appointed for a period of four years and are eligible for re-appointment.

