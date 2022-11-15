Vivek Joshi nominated as director on RBI's central board

The RBI's affairs are governed by the central board of directors. There are five official directors — the RBI governor and not more than four deputy governors.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, November 15, said the central government has nominated Vivek Joshi, who's currently serving as Secretary, Department of Financial Services, as a director on the central board of Reserve Bank of India.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps
IST5 Min(s) Read
Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say
IST5 Min(s) Read
Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer
IST5 Min(s) Read
His nomination is effective from November 15, 2022, and until further orders, the central bank said in a statement.
Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was the registrar general and census commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The RBI's affairs are governed by the central board of directors. The board is appointed by the government. There are five official directors — the RBI governor, and not more than four deputy governors.
Besides, the government nominates 16 non-official directors to the board. Ten are nominated from different fields, two are government officials, and one director each from the four local boards. These non-official directors are appointed for a period of four years and are eligible for re-appointment.