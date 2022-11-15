    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homefinance News

    Vivek Joshi nominated as director on RBI's central board

    Vivek Joshi nominated as director on RBI's central board

    Vivek Joshi nominated as director on RBI's central board
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    The RBI's affairs are governed by the central board of directors. There are five official directors — the RBI governor and not more than four deputy governors.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, November 15, said the central government has nominated Vivek Joshi, who's currently serving as Secretary, Department of Financial Services, as a director on the central board of Reserve Bank of India.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    His nomination is effective from November 15, 2022, and until further orders, the central bank said in a statement.


    Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was the registrar general and census commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    Also Read: Global crypto meltdown: India dodges bullet thanks to cautious govt, RBI

    The RBI's affairs are governed by the central board of directors. The board is appointed by the government. There are five official directors — the RBI governor, and not more than four deputy governors.

    Besides, the government nominates 16 non-official directors to the board. Ten are nominated from different fields, two are government officials, and one director each from the four local boards. These non-official directors are appointed for a period of four years and are eligible for re-appointment.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    RBIRBI board

    Next Article

    RBI governor-headed panel reviews global and domestic economy

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng