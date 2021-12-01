0

Vivek Johri takes over as CBIC chairman

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Senior IRS officer Vivek Johri has taken over as Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).
Johri, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, was working as the member in the board.
"Sh. Vivek Johri, IRS (C&IT:1985) takes over as Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) from today December 01, 2021," CBIC said in a tweet on Wednesday.
He succeeds M Ajit Kumar who completes his tenure this month-end.
