Vivek Johri takes over as CBIC chairman

Senior IRS officer Vivek Johri has taken over as Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Johri, a 1985-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, was working as the member in the board.

"Sh. Vivek Johri, IRS (C&IT:1985) takes over as Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) from today December 01, 2021," CBIC said in a tweet on Wednesday.

He succeeds M Ajit Kumar who completes his tenure this month-end.