Virat Kohli-backed fintech startup Digit plans to raise $200 million

Fintech startup Digit has earmarked plans to raise $200 million from Sequoia Capital India and Faering Capital, among others. Following this funding, the insurance company will be valued at $3.5 billion. In January, it was valued at $1.9 billion and had raised funds from A91 Partners, Faering Capital, TVS Capital Funds. India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli was one of the early investors in Digit.

According to a report by Bloomberg, this would be one of the largest funding rounds in this sector and will compete with Amazon-backed Acko. Digit, founded in 2017 by Kamesh Goyal and backed by the Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-owned Fairfax Group, offers health insurance, commercial fire insurance as well as travel and auto insurance.

The $200 million being raised now would increase the capital expenditure and also help in the company grow post-pandemic. In the event of a third wave, these funds are expected to act as a buffer.

The startup, while making the announcement as per Bloomberg, said the funding is subject to regulatory approvals. Digit achieved unicorn status after its valuation in January this year. It has so far raised $442 million. Digit now has over 20 million customers and has processed half a million claims.

The insurance company riding on the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded a profit of Rs 123 crore as the number of health covers and motor insurances increased. Also, the premium collection jumped by 44 per cent jump to touch Rs 3,243 crore in FY21. As per PTI, the health business premium logged a 350 percent increase and contributed Rs 240 crore in FY21. In 2020-21, Digit’s motor premium grew 28 percent to Rs 2,433 crore.