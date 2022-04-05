View: The neo-age of neo-banking in India

The banking industry in India is set to reform. While the millennial generation is not interested in stepping into bank branches any more, the pain of documentation for opening a new bank account is also a hassle that they don’t want to engage into.

With single click account openings, completely digitised experience and a contemporary colorful user interface, the new age Neo-Banks are revolutionising the banking experience. In a race to win over new customers, these Neo-Banks having no banking license of their own, have partnered with traditional banks to offer an entirely new age banking to its customers.

The interesting aspect of banking for the youngsters is that they have a huge volume of everyday transactions, almost nil cash dealing and need their banks to do a lot more than just money transactions. These Neo-Banks bring innovative tech along with data analytics to help the GenZ in tracking their spends, automatically clubbing them in separate heads using artificial intelligence (so a 26-year old would know how much he spent on transportation, drinking, eating out, entertainment activities and traveling). They go a step beyond and also help in creating different saving heads within the app to help youngsters start putting money aside virtually for their next Goa trip!

This offers a whole new shift in banking, considering the legacy issues that traditional banks face—redundancy, slow adoption of tech and red tapism. Interestingly, millennials are also set to hold the highest disposable income in the next few years and it is only fair that the banking system starts adjusting to their specific needs and demands.

While Jan Dhan Yojana of the Government has helped in financial inclusion with seamless integration of Aadhar and Mobile number, resulting in millions of people open a bank account, Neo-Banks are set to do the same for the millennials generation in a different way and end the rut of ever going to a physical bank branch or signing a physical document.

Besides, Neo-Banks also offer deeper transparency with enhanced interface and experience, along with clear division of spends / incomes and display of deeper insights using data analytics. As long as Neo-Banks are able to maintain a high level of security protocols, avoid data phishing / leakages and secure their customers, it is all set to become the future of banking.

It can be safely said that while traditional banks work on product-centric model (creating more products, verticals etc. to upsell to customers and provide them better services), Neo-Banks work on a platform-centric model (enhancing their platform with high-end Tech, data and Artificial Intelligence to serve their customers better). With predictive intelligence and such personalized insights, Neo-Banks will aim to become a ‘habit’ in the same way Uber did in a market led by traditional cab unions and transport providers.

Coming to the startups and entrepreneurs working in this sector, the Neo-Bank industry has collectively raised around $200 million in India so far. While Niyo has recently raised another massive round of $100 million, FinIn has come out as another major player in the space. Jupiter, founded by Jitendra Gupta (a FinTech veteran having co-founded Citrus earlier), has further upped the game with seamless UI/UX and innovative features such as Pots and Savings Challenges, rightly targeted at the millennial generation.

What will be interesting to watch out will be the scale that Neo-Banks can achieve with serious and regular banking customers, hoping that they do not just become another app for young kids to experiment with money. Being a serious, complete alternative to existing banking will be the biggest challenge for these new-age banks and it will be exciting to see how that pans out in the next 4-5 years.

—Pawas Jain is Head of Product at CNBC-TV18. Views expressed are personal