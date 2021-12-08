View | PMC Bank rescue blueprint: let bail-in not be resurrected surreptitiously

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rescue and resolution plan for ailing Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC), by proposing a draft scheme of amalgamation with Unity Small Finance Bank, is going to hurt the depositors despite the fact that on paper they are not being called upon to take any haircut. For, it tries to resurrect, through stealth, to put in bluntly, the discredited and thus aborted bail-in principle under which depositors too have to take some of the losses arising out of a bank going under in their stride by converting their uninsured deposits into equity.

The Narendra Modi government tried to float a trial balloon in 2018 with its Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill but gauged the nation’s reaction correctly and dropped the idea of making depositors fall guys for the shenanigans or misfortunes of the promoters and management. It is another matter that it threw the baby with the bathwater in so doing because the Bill also proposed to allow the sale of an ailing bank to another bank as against the extant peremptory binary—merge with another bank or liquidate the ailing bank, period. Be that as it may.

In any rescue plan, it is inevitable for shareholders and creditors to take haircuts, a euphemism for making sacrifices. But bank depositors are a different kettle of fish. State Bank of India (SBI) pervades the nation’s consciousness because of its omnipresence which in turn gives it an envious savings deposit base. The very business model of a bank hinges on deposits in that a bank acts as an intermediary between depositors and borrowers. The difference between what it charges by way of interest from the borrowers and what it pays of interest to depositors is called ‘spread’. In India, this spread is enormous often to the extent of 9 percent to 10 percent. Depositors do not resent this knowing contentedly as they do that their money is safe in the hands of the banks. It is this trust that would be broken should the government even indirectly or mildly usher in bail-in.

PMC Bank’s depositors are being compartmentalised into retail and institutional categories for differential treatment. Retail depositors will receive payments for insured deposits up to Rs 5 lakh with sums beyond this subject to staggered repayments stretching on for 10 years or more sans interest for the first five years. Given that depositors have already suffered withdrawal restrictions on their money since September 2019, this amounts to heaping insult on injury. Given the yawning ten-time differential between the deposit base of the Unity Small Finance Bank (Rs 1100 crore) and PMC ’s Rs 10,000 crore, the discerning will at once write off the substantial part of the uninsured portion of the retail depositors. Institutional depositors are expected to resignedly and philosophically forego their dues almost completely, with 80 percent to be converted into Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares bearing 1 percent dividend and the remaining into equity warrants.

Portends are dangerous and could potentially frighten the depositors’ community. Is the government surreptitiously resurrecting the aborted bail-in proposal? If so, there could be a flight of deposits into dangerous avenues. Already the middle class is plunging head-on into equity primarily through primary market investments finding the saving bank interest rate woefully inadequate. In addition, the devil is in the details. Is a self-employed person an institutional depositor? Are partnership firms that abound in our country institutional depositors? The distinction between retail and institutional depositors seems to be as irrational as it is unclear.

Depositors are at the base of banking. They are the foundation of a banking institution. Let us not weaken the foundation. The RBI seems to think that by compartmentalising the deposits into retail and institutional, it has won the hearts of the small depositors. But a little realisation would show that both are on the same boat. If institutional depositors of PMC have been fobbed off with worthless paper investments, the retail ones have been lulled into believing that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

— S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own.