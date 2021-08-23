View: New Income Tax portal glitches - Every change is not progress

To the old-time income-tax practitioners, Nani Palkivala’s tomes are still treasured and come in handy despite the ravages of time. In his foreword, he expresses his unhappiness with the chronic tinkering of tax laws every year with the following colorful words—“feverish legislative activity achieving no more good than a fever”. Every change is not progress. Yet our Finance Ministry mandarins thought it fit to rope in Infosys to design, install and operate a new income-tax portal.

It was inaugurated on June 7, 2021, but it is still bedeviled by glitches so much so that even the dyed-in-the-wool chartered accountants throw up their hands in despair. The latest news is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has summoned Infosys CEO for God knows what. Infosys’ culpability in the nightmare is far less vis-à-vis the government’s for the reasons set out in the ensuing paragraphs. Why hasn’t heads rolled in the Finance Ministry yet?

First things first. Where was the need to replace the extant system which was working fine? Assuming that its much-touted benefits are yet to show up thanks to the teething troubles, return filing season was hardly the appropriate time to test an apparently untested quantity. The second half of the financial year is the lull period, ideal for experimentation given the fact that the due dates for filing returns would be behind us.

That throws up a logical follow-up question. How did the mandarins accept a system that was full of glitches and bugs? Did they not insist on varied dummy transactions ranging from the simple to the most complex return being put through the system? It seems they did not but instead were hell-bent on rolling out the system warts and all under the smug but dangerous belief that we will cross the bridge when we come to it.

Wasn’t it incumbent upon the Finance Ministry officials to make sure that the transition from the old to the new was smooth? Aadhaar OTP generation the key feature of the old system to obviate physical verification of the return and its submission through the post to Bangalore has been playing truant, testifying to failure in ushering in seamless integration. Ditto for the inability to import data from the previous returns such as brought forward losses.

Kotak Mahindra Bank had launched a new net banking portal for its customers more than six months ago but it still gives the users the option to use the old system they might be comfortable with. Such parallel runs are desirable when serious matters such as one’s money or taxes are involved. One wonders why the income tax department could not have allowed parallel run especially if it thought heavens would fall if we did not launch the new portal forthwith.

An information technology (IT) portal is not an exclusive preserve of a techie especially when it is being designed for such seminal purposes as income tax and GST.

Domain experts must be involved at every stage. That GST is still a work in progress is understandable given that it was a paradigm-changing initiative but not income tax which is of 1922 antiquity even though the old Act was replaced by a new one in 1961. The point is had they been involved such gaffes like loss from house property cannot exceed Rs 2 lakh would not stick out like a sore thumb. Similarly, not everyone earns dividends. Yet the system doesn’t allow you to go forward unless you fill in dividend details or delete the dividend field itself. Not many filers are daring or savvy enough to delete a field without being asked to do so.

The much-vaunted prefilled or pre-populated data is conspicuous by its absence at many places as one fills in her income tax return. Immediate processing of returns looks a distant dream as things stand. And immediate credit of excess tax paid to one’s bank account sounds even more hollow.

In 2019, Infosys was awarded the contract to develop the next-generation income tax filing system to reduce processing time for returns from 63 days to one day and to expedite refunds.

Until June 2021, the government had paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys. But as said in the beginning, the culpability of Infosys is lesser. The Finance Ministry has a lot of explaining to do to the nation—why did it junk a system that was working fine and why did it accept its replacement with alacrity sans comprehensive tests with dummy transactions?

The Finance Ministry must spend its energies on more productive pursuits such as dovetailing GST returns with IT returns for flagging inconsistencies and gunning after tax evaders.

—S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own