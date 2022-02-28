View | Credit Suisse leaks and the dark underbelly of Swiss banks

Switzerland’s heavy-handed banking secrecy laws hark back to the 18th century. In 1713, the Council of Geneva banned bankers from divulging their clients’ details to safeguard the interests of the French monarchy, which wanted to obscure its dealings with banks in a ‘heretical’ protestant country. What started in the interests of its French neighbors now benefits the entire world including spies, dictators, corrupt politicians, royalty who lull their people with lollypops and stash away their kickbacks in Swiss banks. Its banking laws criminalises disclosure of banking details of bank accounts holders. The penalty for breach was recently increased to three-year incarceration from the earlier six months. The Swiss press is thus effectively gagged on this score. So, inevitably, the periodic burst of disclosures happens thanks to foreign press and journalists.

The recent one being a new global investigation spearheaded by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and OCCRP. The Guardian has come out with its own version of the expose. Together they shine light yet again on the dark underbelly of Swiss banks talked about in hissed whispers by crooks, with a resigned air of helplessness by governments done in by the Swiss leg up to ill-gotten money and in stupefied awe by the chatteratti.

The German newspapers’ significant findings are: accounts identified by journalists as potentially problematic held over $8 billion in assets; Compliance experts who reviewed journalists’ findings said many of these customers should not have been allowed to bank at Credit Suisse at all. Asked why so many of these accounts existed, current and former employees described a work culture that incentivised taking on risk to maximise profits.

Late Paul Erdman, a career banker, was in a way a Switzerland specialist as his eminently entertaining and informative novels reveal. His The Billion dollars sure thing brings out one central feature of the Swiss nationhood—how it thrives in a multi-currency and multi-lingual ecosystem—besides revealing that the Swiss Franc is fully backed by gold which many in the know suspect to be of dubious origins including holocaust gold deposits of the persecuted Jews and gold regularly obtained from South African mines through less than fair means. The pièce de résistance is of course the Swiss rationalisation that ends justify the means—so what if its banks harbor plundered wealth because at the end of the day, they are invested for economic upliftment of poor nations through subscription to World Bank bonds. Touché!

And in Silver bears he gives vignettes of the opaqueness of Swiss banking practices and mores in the course of a lively narrative on the international silver trade. The centerpiece of the novel is the wickedly appropriate name the author has given—International Bank of Sicily and America in Switzerland—to a bank formed by crooks. The other vignettes are Swiss banks' annual reports are as brief and sketchy as CIA's; Ownership of many of the Swiss banks remain in the realm of speculation what with bearer shares being the norm in the country; Annual General Meetings (AGM) are practically shunned by shareholders with proxies mainly lawyers for influential and powerful shareholders attending.

Back to Credit Suisse leaks. The bank has shrugged off the revelations as historical forgetting that they are historic nevertheless. Far from being contrite and chastened and ushering in transparency, Swiss banks are only digging in their heels lest they are worsted by Johnny-come-latelies like Panama, Camay Island, British Channel Islands. It has joined them in entertaining inscrutable, opaque and anonymous trust accounts thus gradually phasing out its fabled numbered accounts which are susceptible to being unmasked as happened with UBS in 2008 after the US financial crisis.

In the billion dollars sure thing, Paul Erdman reveals how the gnomes of Zurich guard the identities of sundry crooks by stashing them in Alpine caverns. Hiding behind opaque, labyrinthine and multi-layered trusts obviates the need for hiding the potentially explosive documents from public gaze. Many crooks lurk behind such opaque trusts as the nominees. In law, nominees need not be the beneficiaries but could well be benamis for the beneficiaries and therefore they can shrug off should there be an inquiry. The resultant loss of US$ 3000 per annum reportedly payable for a numbered account facility is something which the system can easily take in its strides.

Was OECD hasty in divesting Switzerland of the dubious tax-haven tag when it dutifully signed the twelfth bilateral information sharing agreement with Qatar in 2009? OECD naively thought that signing such agreement with at least twelve countries would make tax-havens contrite and behave.

The enduring imagery of Swiss banks—suitcases bursting with cash being carted away by its couriers for a hefty transportation fee, euphemism for laundering charges—is something the nation has to live down. This sinister image does not sit well with the nation’s otherwise stellar qualities and attributes. It remains a peacenik and has foresworn war ever since its reformation in the 16th century.

Many of the marque international institutions—such as the WTO, the WHO, the ILO, the seat of the International Olympic Committee, the headquarters of FIFA, the UN's second-largest office, as well as the main building of the Bank for International Settlements—are housed in Switzerland. Its picturesque Alps makes the nation the ultimate holiday destination. Its chocolates and cheese have delighted many a taste bud. Yet, Switzerland has justly come to be reviled for muddying the financial waters. But then a leopard never changes its spots.

— S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own.