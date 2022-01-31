View | Budget 2022 expectations amidst Omicron surge

These are unprecedented times. India has robust tax collections, all-round buoyancy coupled with capex cycle and digital boom, but there’s growing inflation which could call for economic measures including increase in interest rates and tightening of liquidity.

Having said that, the wish list from the corporate tax perspective is quite large, however, not everything can be delivered in a single go. A fair expectation would be to keep up the momentum and mood by providing adequate fuel, a wish list for equal among equals.

Just before the outbreak of COVID-19, the government announced concessional tax rate of 15 percent to promote the new manufacturing start-ups subject to the condition that manufacturing activity commences before March 31, 2023. While initiatives were taken to form new domestic companies, but due to the prevailing pandemic conditions, there was a delay in setting up the manufacturing facility given that it takes a considerable amount of time to undertake and complete the initial compliances along with strategising and implementing the capex layout. Thus, the government should provide suitable extension to not only keep the momentum but to boost the capex cycle.

The intent of introducing a concessional tax rate for manufacturing companies was to attract fresh investment, to develop India as a manufacturing base, to create jobs in the economy by fully utilising the youthful population and to provide incentives to companies incurring huge capex. We believe that the government should extend the benefit of such concessional tax rate to other sectors as well and make it uniform, as for instance, a few industries in service sector like telecom, hotel, etc, have to also incur significant capital investment in new plant and machinery, thereby it is unfair to specifically restrict the benefit to certain industries which have been judicially determined to qualify as manufacture or production of article or thing.

Several companies helped the government by incurring expenditure for the nation and employees to fight COVID-19 despite their own financial distress. Such expenditure faces risk of disallowance under Section 37, even if not classified as CSR for Companies Act purposes. Hence, as a special exemption owing to COVID-19, such expenditure should be allowed as a deduction irrespective of whether the same is classified as CSR or not for the Companies Act perspective.

The provisions of TDS for purchase of goods/ TCS for sale of goods was introduced by the Government with the intention of widening and deepening the tax net. However, the industry perceives it to be an onerous compliance burden. It is recommended that the provisions be withdrawn completely for transactions which are already within the GST regime and/or B2B transactions. Such provisions should be made applicable only to payees or payers who are not registered with GST thereby aligning with the above objective to plug the gaps, if any. Further, due to contrary definitions of ‘goods’ under Sale of Goods Act and GST law, the term ‘goods’ may be defined precisely with exclusions for items like shares, securities, foreign currency and actionable claims.

Section 80JJAA allows deduction in respect of 30 percent of the salary of an additional employee hired (whose salary does not exceed Rs 25,000 per month) during the year for a total period of three years. The limit set up of Rs 25,000 is too low and therefore, most corporates are unable to reap benefits/ deduction of this section. Given the above, to keep pace with inflation, as well as to incentivise hiring of employees in these inflationary times where the pandemic has also led to attrition to an extent, it is recommended to raise the threshold limit of monthly salary.

The government, in its previous budget, made amendments in relation to denying depreciation on goodwill even though the Supreme Court in the past had settled the matter in favour of taxpayers. Though it was enumerated that depreciation should not be allowed from April 1, 2021, it had a retrospective impact where the taxpayers in the past had decided their transactions and valuation on the basis that goodwill be allowed for taxation purposes. It is therefore requested that the goodwill acquired in the past to be excused/ grandfathered from such amendment so as to not have a retrospective impact of the transactions that have already taken place before April 1, 2021. Further, in the case of acquired goodwill by way of non-tax neutral transfers, the government should allow depreciation given that the seller discharges such capital gains tax on such commercial consideration.

The previous budget brought about significant changes in the slump sale provisions. It not only expanded the scope of the term ‘slump sale’, but also amended the computation mechanism of capital gains in case of ‘slump sale’. The amended section provided that the sale consideration for capital gains computation shall be the FMV of the undertaking transferred, which shall be calculated in the manner to be prescribed by the CBDT. The aforesaid amendment was applicable from FY 2020-21. In exercise of above powers, CBDT vide Notification No. 68/ 2021 dated May 24, 2021, prescribed Rule 11UAE. Interestingly, the Notification is silent on the effective date of the Rule and therefore, there is a lot of ambiguity surrounding the same. In order to remove any hardships and also to live upto its promise of only prospective amendments, Government can provide relief from unintended adverse retrospective impact of the Rule and clarify that it shall not apply to slump sale transactions already publicly announced on or before May 24, 2021, and/or was pending for regulatory approval as on that date, and / or those transactions that are approved by NCLT.

Accumulated business losses and unabsorbed depreciation in case of amalgamation/demerger are allowed to be carried forward only in the case of an industrial undertaking. The section does not provide any benefit to companies engaged in service sector. Similar benefit should be extended for corporates in services sector which is also one of the significant contributors to the GDP and employment generation.

Currently, the expanded scope of equalisation levy on consideration received by a non-resident for specified services includes insignificant activities undertaken online viz. placing an order, acceptance of order, etc. Considering that the intent of introducing the provisions of equalisation levy was to levy such tax only on digital goods and services, such expansion of scope may not be harmonious with the intent of law.

Accordingly, the government should provide suitable clarity on non-applicability of levy on sale of goods or services facilitated through emails or non-public ERP platforms, wherein the principal activities of such business are carried in offline mode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a leadership role at the global level in giving a push to renewables, waste management etc. The government must create a tax incentive environment where green technology is encouraged and should incentivise deductions for companies purchasing green technology assets or provide a concessional tax rate like many other countries globally.

Considering capital investments are gaining huge momentum and employment opportunities looks attractive, this is the opportunity to give a big push towards $5 trillion economy. Given the new generation of tax laws taking shape around the world, and global consensus moving towards 15 percent minimum tax as well as digital tax levy, it’s a sweet spot for India to keep up the positive economic outlook by bringing in certain crucial tax reforms.

-- This piece was co-authored by Seema Choudhary, Senior Tax Professional, EY. Views expressed in the article are personal.