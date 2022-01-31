View | Budget 2022 expectations amidst Omicron surge

These are unprecedented times. India has robust tax collections, all-round buoyancy coupled with capex cycle and digital boom, but there’s growing inflation which could call for economic measures including increase in interest rates and tightening of liquidity.
Having said that, the wish list from the corporate tax perspective is quite large, however, not everything can be delivered in a single go. A fair expectation would be to keep up the momentum and mood by providing adequate fuel, a wish list for equal among equals.
Accumulated business losses and unabsorbed depreciation in case of amalgamation/demerger are allowed to be carried forward only in the case of an industrial undertaking. The section does not provide any benefit to companies engaged in service sector. Similar benefit should be extended for corporates in services sector which is also one of the significant contributors to the GDP and employment generation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a leadership role at the global level in giving a push to renewables, waste management etc. The government must create a tax incentive environment where green technology is encouraged and should incentivise deductions for companies purchasing green technology assets or provide a concessional tax rate like many other countries globally.
Considering capital investments are gaining huge momentum and employment opportunities looks attractive, this is the opportunity to give a big push towards $5 trillion economy. Given the new generation of tax laws taking shape around the world, and global consensus moving towards 15 percent minimum tax as well as digital tax levy, it’s a sweet spot for India to keep up the positive economic outlook by bringing in certain crucial tax reforms.
-- This piece was co-authored by Seema Choudhary, Senior Tax Professional, EY. Views expressed in the article are personal.