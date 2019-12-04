Business
Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case: ED questions Venugopal Dhoot for 5 hours
Updated : December 04, 2019 07:52 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned Videocon's chairman and managing director Venugopal Dhoot for over five hours in connection with its money laundering probe in the Rs 1,875-crore Videocon-ICICI Bank loan case.
The case is related to the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.
Of the Rs 40,000 crore loan to the Videocon Group, Rs 3,250 crore was given by ICICI Bank.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more