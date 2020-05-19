  • SENSEX
Video KYC, the new normal in post-COVID world?

Updated : May 19, 2020 04:19 PM IST

Video KYC allows banks to verify the customers’ documents and record digital signatures via a video call.
Banks will be required to provide agents with a smartphone or a tablet with an application which will carry out the video verification process.
RBI also mandates that the origin of the video call must be from the domain of the concerned bank and not from a third-party source such as Google Duo or WhatsApp video call.
