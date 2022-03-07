Vehicle availability could be hit; slowdown in disbursals likely going ahead: M&M Financial Services

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Ramesh Iyer, VC & MD, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, said that there could be a slowdown in disbursals, going ahead. Further, he shared that availability of vehicles could be impacted as well.

Iyer said, “As it is, the availability of vehicle was an issue and with all this development, yes, the fear is that the availability could further be impacted and that would have a direct impact on disbursements.”

Iyer explained that recovery side problem is not there, however, AUM (assets under management) growth could take a little longer.

He said, "Unfortunately, with disbursements likely to go slow, we don't see the problem on the recovery side, we are seeing corrections happening there and therefore the AUM growth could take a little longer - that is until disbursement really continues to stay at 25- 30 percent kind of levels at least for the next three to six months."

On interest rates, he said that it could increase by 40-50 basis points in the next few months.

Iyer said, "Clearly in the next two to three quarters, we would see the interest rates move up at least by 40-50 basis points. My own view is that it will get passed on to the consumer. It's been too long that the interest rates have been low."

Iyer also said that the company is eyeing inorganic growth opportunities.

He said, "We will continue to explore opportunities. At this stage, we don't see anything immediately. But any of this space, whether it is small-ticket loans, whether it is in the leasing space, or for that matter in the SME space, if there are such opportunities available, I think M&M Finance will be very, very active in that space."

