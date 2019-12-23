Finance
UTI AMC under Sebi scanner for possible violation of investment regulation, says report
Updated : December 23, 2019 11:46 AM IST
A probe by Sebi revealed that UTI fund had purchased government securities at a time when the foreign limits applicable were fully utilized.
UTI had also made incorrect statements with depositories to obtain a category II FPI licence.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more