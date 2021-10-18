Use festive season demand to drive credit outreach program, Finance Ministry to banks

The Union Finance Ministry on Monday urged banks to step up the credit outreach program during the Dusherra and Diwali festivals.

In a communication sent to banks, the Finance Ministry said, “As the economy bounces back, and green shoots are visible, it is time banks start the Outreach Program and benefit from the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali for expanding credit."

Lead banks of various districts have been instructed to fix bank-wise targets on the number of accounts opened and amounts sanctioned. Banks will now decide the dates and names of districts where they plan to launch the outreach program by the end of October.

Banks have also been advised to bring on board small-ticket borrowers by tying up with fintechs and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), as well as to take “necessary action” to increase disbursements under flagship schemes such as ECLGS, PM MUDRA, PM SVANidhi, Stand Up India, Affordable Housing, and other schemes under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Finance Ministry has also reached out to other ministries to seek their help in speeding up enrolments for PM Jansuraksha Schemes, including PM Atal Pension Yojna. In a communication sent to ministries and departments such as Labour, MSME, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food & Public Distribution, Housing, Petroleum & Natural Gas, the finance ministry has requested them to obtain voluntary consent from potential beneficiaries in states for auto-debit of their bank accounts towards payment of insurance and pension premia.

According to government data as of mid-October, almost 37 crore enrolments have been witnessed for PM Suraksha Bima and PM Jeevan Jyoti. While over two crore borrowers under MUDRA have been disbursed loans totalling over Rs 1 lakh crore as of date, Jan Dhan accounts stand at 43.57 crores with deposits worth almost Rs 1.46 lakh crore, and Stand Up India has seen 1.22 lakh accounts being opened with disbursements of slightly over Rs 13,000 crores.