US Federal Reserve increases interest rates by 0.25%; first hike in three years

The United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it approved its first interest rate hike -- 0.23 percent or 25 basis points -- in over three years. The announcement came at the end of the two-day meeting of the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

The FOMC also penciled in rate hikes at each of the six remaining meetings, adding up to a consolidated rate of 1.9 percent by the end of 2022. The committee sees three more hikes in 2023 then none of the following year.

The move, aimed at addressing increasing inflation without affecting economic growth, will bring lending rate into the 0.25-0.5 percent range and will have an immediate effect on consumer borrowing and credit.

The FOMC had last raised interest rates in December 2018, before rolling them back in July 2019 and then subsequently reducing to offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement after the meeting, FOMC said it also “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate”, CNBC reported.

US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is steering the Fed into a sharp U-turn. Officials had kept rates ultra-low to support growth and hiring during the recession and its aftermath. As recently as December, Fed officials had expected to raise rates just three times this year. Now, its projected seven hikes would raise its short-term rate to 1.875 percent at the end of 2022. It could increase rates by a half-point at future meetings.

Fed officials also forecast three additional hikes in 2023, boosting its benchmark rate to 2.8 percent. That would be the highest level since March 2008.

Powell is hoping that the rate hikes will achieve a difficult and narrow objective: raising borrowing costs enough to slow growth and tame high inflation, yet not so much as to topple the economy into recession.

Yet many economists worry that with inflation already so high it reached 7.9 percent in February--the worst in four decades--and with Russia's invasion of Ukraine driving up fuel prices, the Fed may have to raise rates even higher than it now expects and potentially tip the economy into recession.

By its own admission, the central bank underestimated the breadth and persistence of high inflation after the pandemic struck. Many economists say the Fed made its task riskier by waiting too long to begin raising rates.

(With AP inputs)