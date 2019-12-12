#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
US Fed keeps rates on hold, expects 'favourable' economic outlook in 2020

Updated : December 12, 2019 06:42 AM IST

The policy decision left the Fed’s benchmark overnight lending rate in its current target range between 1.50 percent and 1.75 percent.
And after broad disagreement earlier over the direction of policy and dissents at its last four rate-setting meetings, the Fed ended the year on the same page.
