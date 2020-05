In the third high profile investment in Reliance Industries' technology arm in less than a month, Vista Equity Partners, a US-based private equity firm will buy a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore. With this, Jio Platforms has now raised Rs 60,596.37 crore from leading technology investors in less than three weeks.

The latest round of investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. The price is the same as the one paid by US-based private equity firm Silver Lake for a 1.15 percent stake in Jio Platforms a few days back. Vista is now the third largest investor in Jio Platforms behind Reliance Industries and Facebook.

They believe in the transformative power of technology to be the key to an even better future for everyone. In Robert and Brian, whose family hails from Gujarat, I found two outstanding global technology leaders who believe in India and the transformative potential of a digital Indian society. We are excited to leverage the professional expertise and multi-level support that Vista has been offering to its investments globally for the benefit of Jio.”

Vista is a leading global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology enabled companies. Vista has more than $57 billion in cumulative capital commitments and its global network of companies collectively represent the fifth largest enterprise software company in the world.

Two weeks back, Facebook had said it would invest Rs 43,574 crore in Jio Platforms for a 9.99 percent stake.