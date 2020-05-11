Finance Upside risk to moratorium numbers likely for banks, says Jefferies Updated : May 11, 2020 05:05 PM IST The banks have given moratorium to around 30 percent of loans mostly around SME and retail loans. HDFC Bank has a lower share of loans in moratorium while it is higher for IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank, according to a report by Jefferies. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365