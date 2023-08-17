UPI reshaping India's financial landscape: Here's a look at recent numbers, trends

The rapid growth of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and other digital payment methods is reshaping India's financial landscape. The trigger behind the UPI's remarkable growth lies in its user-friendly design, which has made it accessible even to those who were previously unfamiliar with net banking or mobile banking applications, said Krishna Kumar Mani, Founder & CEO at Paysharp, a licensed payment aggregator.

The proliferation of popular UPI-based platforms such as PhonePe, GPay, PayTM, and BHIM has significantly contributed to this growth.

"Furthermore, the absence of transaction fees for peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions has attracted both consumers and merchants to adopt UPI as a preferred payment mode," Mani said.

The surge

Mani pointed out that the growth in UPI transactions has been staggering. In June 2023, transactions worth Rs 14.75 lakh crore were recorded, a stark contrast to July 2016, when transactions amounted to just Rs 38 lakh. UPI's influence isn't limited to just competing with other payment modes. It is effectively replacing cash transactions and catalyzing the expansion of digital transactions across the nation.

Key drivers

Several factors have propelled UPI's growth. Microtransactions, especially those valued under 100 rupees, have found a natural home in UPI, a territory that other payment methods traditionally overlooked.

"The ease of sharing payment details, requiring only a phone number instead of complex bank details, has made UPI a popular choice. Moreover, its versatility in both online and offline channels has been pivotal in its wide adoption," Mani said.

Role of key events

UPI's growth has been buoyed by critical events. The 2016 demonetization drive gave UPI a significant boost, as did the increasing smartphone penetration.

According to Mani, the COVID-19 pandemic further solidified UPI's position as a reliable digital payment solution. This trajectory has led to UPI being enabled for credit card payments and the advent of UPI 2.0 autopay, which has greatly contributed to the growth of recurring transactions.

Shifting dynamics

As UPI gains dominance, the landscape of traditional payment methods is evolving. While UPI is gaining market share at the expense of NEFT and IMPS, it has not impacted the popularity of RTGS, which is designed for higher-value transactions, Mani said.

UPI's transaction cap of 1 lakh rupees doesn't challenge RTGS's minimum value of 2 lakh. The growth of UPI in transactions, as evident from statistical and public records, highlights its role in facilitating payments directly to bank account numbers.

Evolution of digital payments

In the realm of digital payments, UPI's evolution stands out. UPI Autopay has streamlined recurring payments, UPI Lite caters to small-ticket transactions without additional authorization, and UPI deep links enable a seamless tap-and-pay experience.

Card payments have also seen transformation through innovations like tokenization, NFC-based contactless payments, and recurring transactions. Even eNACH (electronic National Automated Clearing House) has emerged as an alternative to card-based payments.