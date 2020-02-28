Finance UPI beats IMPS, debit cards to remain most preferred payment mode in 2019, says report Updated : February 28, 2020 11:11 AM IST UPI recorded a transaction volume of 10.8 billion in 2019, a year-over-year increase of 188 per cent, said the report from payments company Worldline India (WI). Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) recorded 55 percent year-over-year increase by facilitating about 2.3 billion transactions in volume. The country has witnessed full range of Aadhaar enabled banking services through AePS over the past few years.