Finance

Up to 14 suitors line up for DHFL, more expected

Updated : February 17, 2020 02:17 PM IST

As per a senior executive involved in the process, KKR India Financial Services Limited, conglomerates Welspun Group, and Adani Group are among the suitors who have placed expressions of interest (EOIs).
Global alternative investment management firm Oaktree Capital, ARCIL Asset Reconstruction Company and Bain are the other players that have expressed interest to acquire the firm.
Private equity players Warbug Pincus, Varde Partners as well as Deutsche Bank have also placed EOIs.
