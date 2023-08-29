UGRO Capital's Shachindra Nath shares concerns on rise in unsecure lending

Shachindra Nath, Vice Chairman at UGRO Capital on Tuesday shed light on the concerns raised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the surge in unsecured lending, particularly in the realm of personal and consumption loans. The central bank's recent emphasis on this matter has drawn attention to potential risks associated with such lending practices.

Nath emphasised the alignment of the government's efforts with the provision of non-collateralised loans aimed at supporting small business financing. This move addresses a longstanding challenge faced by India's small enterprises.

Nath further revealed the loan portfolio composition at UGRO Capital, where 30 percent is designated as unsecured and the remaining 70 percent as secured.

“However, we keep 30 percent of our loan book at an asset under management (AUM) level as unsecured and 70 percent we keep as secured,” he said.

The financial industry has lately been raising concerns about the potential buildup of credit risk in the realms of personal loans and credit card lending. Cautioning about this trend, India's leading banking and finance experts have also pointed out several aspects contributing to the evolving credit landscape in their interaction.

In an earlier coversation, Saswata Guha, Senior Director, Fitch Ratings, said that increasing risk in unsecured retail lending, pressure on margins due to funding costs, rising demand for personal loans, challenges in tracking the end use of funds for unsecured loans, indirect exposure to banks via the NBFC route, and the relatively higher ticket size of bank loans compared to NBFCs are the key concerns.

AM Karthik, Vice President, ICRA, echoed these concerns about personal loans, citing substantially higher write-offs, the expectation of 4-6 percent losses, higher credit costs, and a rapid growth rate in disbursements.