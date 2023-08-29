CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsUGRO Capital's Shachindra Nath shares concerns on rise in unsecure lending

UGRO Capital's Shachindra Nath shares concerns on rise in unsecure lending

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shachindra Nath, Vice Chairman of UGRO Capital, discussed how the RBI highlighted concerns about unsecured lending in relation to personal and consumption loans.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Aug 30, 2023 4:14:14 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
UGRO Capital's Shachindra Nath shares concerns on rise in unsecure lending
Shachindra Nath, Vice Chairman at UGRO Capital on Tuesday shed light on the concerns raised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the surge in unsecured lending, particularly in the realm of personal and consumption loans. The central bank's recent emphasis on this matter has drawn attention to potential risks associated with such lending practices.

Nath emphasised the alignment of the government's efforts with the provision of non-collateralised loans aimed at supporting small business financing. This move addresses a longstanding challenge faced by India's small enterprises.
Nath further revealed the loan portfolio composition at UGRO Capital, where 30 percent is designated as unsecured and the remaining 70 percent as secured.
“However, we keep 30 percent of our loan book at an asset under management (AUM) level as unsecured and 70 percent we keep as secured,” he said.
The financial industry has lately been raising concerns about the potential buildup of credit risk in the realms of personal loans and credit card lending. Cautioning about this trend, India's leading banking and finance experts have also pointed out several aspects contributing to the evolving credit landscape in their interaction.
In an earlier coversation, Saswata Guha, Senior Director, Fitch Ratings, said that increasing risk in unsecured retail lending, pressure on margins due to funding costs, rising demand for personal loans, challenges in tracking the end use of funds for unsecured loans, indirect exposure to banks via the NBFC route, and the relatively higher ticket size of bank loans compared to NBFCs are the key concerns.
AM Karthik, Vice President, ICRA, echoed these concerns about personal loans, citing substantially higher write-offs, the expectation of 4-6 percent losses, higher credit costs, and a rapid growth rate in disbursements.
First Published: Aug 29, 2023 5:14 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MSME lendingRBIUGro Capitalunsecured loans

Recommended Articles

View All
Indian Bank gets nod to raise Rs 4,000 crore in equity capital

Indian Bank gets nod to raise Rs 4,000 crore in equity capital

Aug 30, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Now, customers of these four banks can scan UPI QR code and pay via digital rupee — Here's how

Now, customers of these four banks can scan UPI QR code and pay via digital rupee — Here's how

Aug 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Alternative credit company BlackSoil doubles deal closure in Q1, invests Rs 250 crore

Alternative credit company BlackSoil doubles deal closure in Q1, invests Rs 250 crore

Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X