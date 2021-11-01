Unity Small Finance Bank commences operations as small finance bank

Unity Small Finance Bank has commenced operations as a small finance bank with effect from November 1, 2021. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a licence to the bank under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 to carry on the business of small finance banks in India.

On October 12, the RBI gave the final licence to Unity Small Finance Bank, a consortium floated by Centrum Financial Services and Resilient Innovations, an arm of the digital lending platform Bharatpe, four months after giving it an in-principle nod to establish a small finance bank and then take over the scam-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, which was under direct RBI control since mid-2019.

In June, the RBI had given the in-principle approval for the 12th small finance bank licence to the consortium provided its takes over PMC, the city-based cooperative lender under restrictions for more than two years after a massive over Rs 7,000-crore fraud. The Centrum group owns 51 percent in Unity Small Finance Bank and the remaining equity is held by the Gurugram-based Bharatpe.

Bharatpe was co-founded by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018 to help small merchants get finance easily. In 2018, it launched the first UPI interoperable QR code, the first zero MDR payment acceptance service and in 2020, it launched the only zero MDR card acceptance terminals BharatSwipe.

Currently serving over 70 lakh merchants across 140 cities, Bharatpe is a leader in UPI offline transactions, processing over 11 crore transactions per month with an annualized transaction value of over $10 billion.