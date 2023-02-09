Union Budget 2023 accelerates path to USD 5 trillion economy with digital push

The Union Budget 2023 has set India on a fast track toward its goal of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2026, with a strong emphasis on digital public infrastructure. Budget announcements on the establishment of Artificial Intelligence labs, the Agriculture Accelerator Fund, and expanding the scope of DigiLockers, hold the potential to unlock significant economic benefits and drive growth.

The Budget recognises digital public infrastructure as a top priority, equal to or even surpassing traditional infrastructure. With estimates forecasting a fivefold increase in economic value from digital transformation by 2025, India is presented with a rare opportunity to emerge as a global leader in the digital economy.

Over the years, the Indian government has been steadily building a comprehensive digital strategy positioning the country as a digital leader. Initiatives such as Aadhaar and UPI have allowed for more efficient identification and delivery of benefits to the right beneficiaries, leading to improvements in healthcare and education services, and increased financial inclusion. The creation of products such as e-RUPI, e-way bill, and TReDS for MSMEs has improved the ease of doing business and provided previously excluded sections of society with access to national and international markets. These efforts demonstrate India's commitment to a digital-first approach, positioning the country as a key player in the global digital landscape.

According to the latest Economic Survey of India, the country is moving towards a more formal and digital economy. With a tele density of 93% and over a billion citizens possessing digital IDs, Indians have fully embraced digital services. This widespread adoption has changed the way the average Indian transacts. We are seeing a clear preference for digital payments over cash. The survey reports that monthly digital payment transactions have surpassed INR 600 crore a month, signaling a trend toward a more efficient and inclusive financial system.

While a completely cashless society may not be achieved anytime soon, the trickle-down effect of a digital economy will be massive. It will reduce inefficiencies in the public delivery system. Aadhaar, the unique identification number assigned to each Indian resident, helps in identifying the beneficiaries and linking them with various government schemes and benefits. Mobile Banking and Direct Benefit Transfer enable the transfer of subsidies directly into the beneficiary’s bank account, eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing the chances of fraud. e-RUPI, the government’s digital payment solution, has the potential to become the go-to option for direct benefit transfers due to its ability to prevent leakages in subsidy transfers.

Every year, step by step we are moving closer to being a tech-driven economy. This year’s Budget recognised the importance and impact of the Indian start-up eco-system which is now the third largest in the world. Initiatives such as the creation of an Agricultural Accelerator Fund will take the start-up story beyond the cities. The fund will provide farmers with access to information and resources to support crop planning, health, and financial security, as well as support young agri-entrepreneurs.

The government is leveraging the power of digital platforms to create a multiplier effect that will have a long-lasting impact. In last year’s Budget, the government unveiled its plans to establish a national digital university. This year, it has announced the creation of a national digital library that aims to provide quality books in a digital format to assist children and adolescents in overcoming the educational losses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital libraries will play a significant role in promoting education and lifelong learning, making it easier for people to access and use information and resources.

To make the most of digital platforms, accessibility must be a top priority. Take for instance digital lockers. The advantage of digital lockers is that they provide secure and convenient access to important documents, such as identity proofs and other legal documents. How do we ensure that the common man has access to a digital locker? This is where the real impact of digital India will be felt.

Undoubtedly, the integration of digital technologies into the economy will take us toward our goal of being a USD 5 trillion economy. Estimates suggest that the Indian economy is expected to grow at the rate of 7%, which although commendable, must be viewed as a stepping-stone toward the ultimate goal of attaining a double-digit growth rate. To achieve this, it is imperative that we continue to invest in and improve our digital infrastructure to reap the maximum benefits and drive our nation toward a brighter future.

