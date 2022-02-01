Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces new digital university; e-Vidya initiative to be expanded

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to set up a digital university to provide education that will be built on a hub and spoke model. She also said that the 'One Class- One TV Channel' scheme will be implemented to provide supplementary education to children to make up for the loss of formal education due to the COVID pandemic.

While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, Sitharaman said, "High quality e-content in all spoken languages will be developed for radio, TV and digital platforms."

Economic Survey's observations on education

Earlier, the Economic Survey 2021-22 on Monday said that it is difficult to gauge the real-time impact of repeated lockdowns on the education sector. Highlighting the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), the survey suggested that shutdown of low-cost private schools, financial distress of parents, free facilities in government schools, and families migrating back to villages could be the probable reasons for the shift from government to private schools.

The survey pointed out that expenditure on education during the pandemic has increased by 20 per cent as against nearly 73 percent in the health sector in 2021-22 when compared to 2019-20. The combined Centre and states expenditure in education increased from 3.54 lakh crore in 2014-15 to 6.97 lakh crore in 2021-22, it said.

As a percentage of GDP, it increased from 2.8 in 2014-15 to 3.1 in 2020-21. However, as a percentage to total expenditure on social services, it has decreased from 10.8 to 9.7 in this period, the survey said.

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here