Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting Budget 2021, proposed to set up an asset reconstruction company (ARC) for non-performing asset (NPA) management. Additionally, Rs 20,000 crore will be provided for PSB recap, she said.

In the Economic Survey released on Friday, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian has made a strong case for setting up a bad bank led by the private sector to effectively deal with non-performing assets of the financial sector which may see a surge once regulatory forbearance to deal with the impact of COVID-19 is withdrawn.

Russell Gaitonde, Partner, Deloitte India welcomed this move and said that it will help improve the health of the banking sector.

“Recapitalization is one side of the coin. Rs 20,000 crore is a relief for PSUs, albeit a little lower than expected, but the banking sector looks at other measures of NPA relief which RBI will need to implement. Setting up of ARC and AMC has been in the pipeline and using AIFs in this sector would certainly lead to a significant impact in price discovery and competition in the NPA market," said Veena Sivaramakrishnan, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

