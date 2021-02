Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, while presenting Budget 2021, announced tax-efficient zero-coupon bonds for infra debt funds.

On maturity, the bondholder receives the face value of his investment.

Rajesh Gandhi, Partner, Deloitte India said this move will benefit debt investments in the infra sector over a period of time.

