Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi

TOP NEWS »

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Union Budget 2020: Rs 99,300 crore for education, focus on medical and online courses

Updated : February 01, 2020 09:29 PM IST

The minister also announced that her government would launch a degree-level online education programme offered by top-100 ranked institutes listed in the HRD ministry’s National Institute Ranking Framework.
The finance minister also took cognizance of the human resource shortage in healthcare, before announcing some measures in the healthcare-academic space.
In keeping with her government’s employability-first approach, Sitharaman said that skill-development would receive specific focus, in budgetary allocations.
Union Budget 2020: Rs 99,300 crore for education, focus on medical and online courses

More Budget Stories Coverage

Budget 2020: Government to launch new schemes to support export sector

Budget 2020: Government to launch new schemes to support export sector

Budget 2020 has not moved the needle in improving consumption, says Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Budget 2020 has not moved the needle in improving consumption, says Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Budget 2020: FY20 fiscal deficit target seen at 3.8% of GDP versus target of 3.3%

Budget 2020: FY20 fiscal deficit target seen at 3.8% of GDP versus target of 3.3%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement