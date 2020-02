Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that new education policy will be announced soon by the Narendra Modi government.

According to the new proposal, urban local bodies should now give an opportunity for fresh engineers so that they can help them plan better and in term also learn as an intern under the local bodies, "This is for a period of one year that we have opened up," she said.

This shall be offered only by institutions who are ranked within the top 100 in the National institutional ranking framework. Initially, only a few such institutions would be asked to offer such programs," Sitharaman said.