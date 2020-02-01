Associate Partners
Union Budget 2020: Govt proposes to increase customs duty on electronic and household items to boost Make in India

Updated : February 01, 2020 04:18 PM IST

The government has increased customs duty for household goods and appliances from 10 percent to 20 percent.
Customs duty has been increased for mobile phones as well, especially in the assembly and display space.
The customs duty on PCBA of mobile phones which is the Printed Circuit Board Assembly has been increased to 20 percent versus 10 percent earlier.
