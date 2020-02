The Narendra Modi government has proposed a large solar power capacity to be set up alongside the railway tracks on the land owned by the Indian Railways.

In her second budget presentation, the finance minister said more Tejas like trains will now connect major tourist attractions and 1,150 trains will run under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Meanwhile, four stations will be redeveloped by the private sector and Bengaluru suburban railway will be provided with the required boost.