Five archaeological sites namely Rakhigarhi in Haryana; Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh; Sivasagar in Assam; Dholavira in Gujarat and Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu will be developed as iconic sites, with on-site museums in five different states, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the budget for fiscal 2020-21 in Parliament, Sitharaman proposed a Tribal Museum at Ranchi and a Maritime Museum at Lothal, Gujarat.

The finance minister also allocated Rs 3,150 crore for the ministry of culture in 2020-21 and Rs 25,000 crore for tourism.