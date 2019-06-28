#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs and lows on June 28
Asian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
Oil prices steady, focus turns to G20 gathering
Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 69.07 against US dollar
Motilal Oswal
Home Finance
Economy

Union Budget 2019 wish list: Financial services sector bats for regulatory easing

Updated : June 28, 2019 04:20 PM IST

The exemption from thin capitalisation rules granted to banking and insurance sector should be extended to NBFCs to facilitate tax-efficient access to off-shore funds.
To promote investments in Real Estate Investment Trusts, the holding period of units to qualify as long-term capital asset can be reduced.
Union Budget 2019 wish list: Financial services sector bats for regulatory easing
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top stocks to watch out for on July 1: DHFL, JSW Steel, Reliance Home Finance, Godrej Properties, Avenue Supermarts

Top stocks to watch out for on July 1: DHFL, JSW Steel, Reliance Home Finance, Godrej Properties, Avenue Supermarts

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 1

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 1

Oil prices rise more than 1% after Russia agrees to extend OPEC+ deal

Oil prices rise more than 1% after Russia agrees to extend OPEC+ deal

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV