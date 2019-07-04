Union Budget 2019: Here’s a wishlist for increasing private consumption, investments and housing demand
Updated : July 04, 2019 07:50 PM IST
Budget 2019 should increase the Section 80C deduction limit to Rs 3 lakh to encourage middle class taxpayers to invest more in long term investment instruments and thereby, improve their financial security.
Budget 2019 should notify the proposal to completely tax exempt NPS withdrawals on maturity to bring tax parity with other competing retirement solutions like PPF and EPF.
Budget 2019 should reintroduce Section 80EE deduction to incentivise first-time home buyers and thereby, boost demand in the housing industry.
