Union Budget 2019: Govt to infuse Rs 70,000 crore into state-run banks to revive lending

The government will inject Rs 70,000 crore into state-run lenders massive bank recapitalisation plan aimed at tackling a record bad debt troubles and revive credit growth, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Friday.

The government wants to strengthen the balance sheets of banks to enable them to step up lending and tackle a major drag on the economy that has frustrated his attempts to boost growth.

India, not long ago the world’s fastest-growing major economy, has seen its growth rate turn sluggish, defeating efforts to create enough jobs to absorb the millions of Indians joining the workforce every month.

The huge capital injection into the banks is meant to clear that bottleneck.

Twenty-one state-run banks account for more than two-thirds of India’s banking assets. But they also account for a bulk of the record Rs 9.5 trillion rupees ($145 billion) of bad loans.

