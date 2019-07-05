Union Budget 2019: FM proposes to increase minimum public shareholding in listed companies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden budget, proposed to increase minimum public shareholding for listed companies from the current to 35 percent from current 25 percent.

This means the promoters can’t hold above 65 percent from the current limit of 75 percent. However, this is just a proposal. Sitharaman outlined that she made the suggestion to market regulator SEBI, which will consider it in the days to come.

Impact

If the move is approved by the market regulator, it would be positive for investors but a mixed bag for India Inc.

According to Vivek Gupta, partner & national head- M&A/ PE Tax at KPMG, "Move for moving minimum public shareholding for listed companies from 25% to 35% must be implemented carefully. Timing, applicability, etc to be closely evaluated - we don’t want this to be another “forced sale'. Good opportunity for institutional capital and funds”.

Research by brokerage KR Choksey suggests that currently 167 companies in BSE-500 are listed at 35 percent or less public shareholding with the current market cap at Rs 41.31 lakh crore. This would mean that the additional capital required would be up to Rs 3.69 crore.



MNC’s with over 70% holding could look at delisting



Delisting in the market could increase which would be positive



Companies could look at OFS route to bring down stake



While many companies would be impacted by this move, if it were to be passed, some of the key companies that would be impacted include:

1. TCS

holding at 72.05%

Dilution needed at $8.5 billion

2. Wipro

Holding at 73.85%

Dilution needed at $2.17 billion

3. Avenue Supermart

Holding at 81.2%

Dilution needed at $2.07 billion

4. L&T Infotech

Holding at 74.8%

Dilution needed at $0.4 billion

5. Bandhan Bank

Holding at 82.26%

Dilution needed at $1.65 billion

5. HDFC Life

Holding at 76.14%

Dilution needed at $1.5 billion